Logitech's best racing wheels are cheaper than ever this Cyber Monday - here's the ones I'd recommend above all else

If you regularly play the likes of Gran Turismo 7, Forza Motorsport or F1 23, you've probably considered investing in a racing wheel setup at some point. The reality is that racing wheels typically run much pricier than the average controller, which is why the following deals are particularly appealing; still not exactly cheap, but significantly more affordable than they usually are.

Logitech is bringing the goods this year with its round of Cyber Monday gaming deals in the US and UK. Some of the best racing wheels the popular manufacturer provides are down to record-low prices at Amazon right now. That includes the Logitech G923 which is down to $279.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon, as well as the Logitech G920 which has dropped to a more affordable $199 (was $299.99).

UK shoppers aren't being left out, either. The Logitech G29 for PS5 and PC has seen an almost-half-price slashing to just £179 (was £349.99). Better still, all the racing wheel deals we're featuring below come with a set of pedals, and have incredibly simple setups, meaning you don't exactly have to be Max Verstappen to make heads or tails of your chosen wheel.

Today's best Cyber Monday Logitech racing wheel deals

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: was $299.99 now $199 at Amazon

Save $101 - Easily the best Xbox Series X racing wheel deal we've seen all Black Friday, this fantastic wheel from Logitech comes with a set of pedals and features 900-degree rotation and full force feedback for more immersive driving. Price check: Logitech - $199.99 UK price: Amazon - £179

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel: was $299.99 now $199 at Amazon

Save $101 - This PlayStation-exclusive racing wheel is another fine choice if you're after something slightly more aesthetically pleasing and coming with matching PlayStation logo branding. Once again, you're still getting force feedback support, 900-degree rotation and a set of pedals for good measure. Price check: Best Buy - $199.99 UK price: Argos - £179

Not in the US or the UK? We've rounded up all the best deals for Logitech racing wheels in your region. Check the box below for a range of sales at retailers wherever you're based.

