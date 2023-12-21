Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team is making a new game based on a Skybound Entertainment IP

Bloober Team - the Polish game development studio best known for its work on horror games like Layers of Fear, The Medium, and even the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, has confirmed that it has another new project in the works.

Codenamed ‘R’, the mysterious upcoming game is based on an unknown intellectual property owned by Skybound Entertainment which includes gems like The Walking Dead, Invincible, Birthright comics, and more. In a press release (translated by Google), Bloober Team’s CEO, Piotr Babieno, said that the project is a step in its “second-party strategy,” which involves working with external partners and providing them with the studio’s “horror know-how.”

No hints were given as to what property project R will be based on, so we’ll just have to watch this space. It sounds like we could have quite a wait on our hands for its release, however, as the press release states its “premiere” is planned for 2025.

Bloober Team is currently working on the remake of Silent Hill 2, which was announced last year, but still doesn’t have a release date. Details on it are light on the ground, but last month, the developer stated that production is “progressing smoothly” and is still “in accordance with our schedule.” The team is “diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality,” continued the statement.

In other news, back in November, a since-updated Best Buy listing for the upcoming remake led fans to believe that iconic Silent Hill foe Pyramid Head would be getting an origin story as part of the game. However, in a statement sent to TRG, Konami clarified: "We can confirm that Best Buy had the incorrect information included in the listing and that the page has been updated correctly."