Silent Hill 2 remake is ‘progressing smoothly’ according to Bloober Team

The studio behind the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team, has confirmed that the horror game is still “progressing smoothly,” but fans are being asked for “a bit more patience” when it comes to more news about it.

In a statement posted to Twitter yesterday (November 26), the official Bloober Team account confirmed that production is still “in accordance with our schedule,” and that alongside Konami, the developers are “diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality.” It also reiterated that it will be Konami which will share more information about the remake when the time is right.

“On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule,” the statement reads. “We understand that many players worldwide are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication.

“However, we kindly ask for a bit more patience. Once Konami, the game’s publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile.”

It’s fair to say that information on the Silent Hill 2 remake has been fairly light on the ground - we still don’t even know when it’s going to be released. Recently, a Best Buy listing for the game led fans to believe that it was going to contain a new origin story for the series’ iconic monster, Pyramid Head. However, Konami clarified in a statement sent to TRG : "Best Buy had the incorrect information included in the listing and that the page has been updated correctly."

The Silent Hill 2 remake will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC at some point in the future.