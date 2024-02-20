How to watch tomorrow's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase for February 21. The showcase is expected to run for around 25 minutes, offering a look at what third-party games are expected to come to the console during the first half of 2024.

Rather than being a live broadcast, the showcase will be available on-demand at 15:00 CET, (14:00 GMT, 06:00 PT / 09:00 ET) so you won't have to tune in to any sort of live stream as you would with a standard Nintendo Direct. The showcase will be uploaded to each Nintendo YouTube channel, so you'll be able to view it from your regional variants, like Nintendo of America, Nintendo UK, or Nintendo Japan. The full announcement Tweet can be seen below:

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 21/02, 15:00 CET, for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.Stay tuned here: https://t.co/GznH9vVUBD pic.twitter.com/TBjfasyseAFebruary 19, 2024 See more

No details on what games we can expect to see were shared, but with the focus being away from Nintendo's first-party releases, there's still a lot of opportunity to see some fantastic titles announced for the system. With the recent news of Xbox-exclusive titles making their way to alternative platforms, a lot of speculation has already begun about games like Hi-Fi Rush seeing a release on Switch, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.

There's a lot of anticipation surrounding what could be in store during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, so it's best to be prepared and tune in tomorrow when the broadcast hits Nintendo's regional YouTube channels to ensure you don't miss any announcements. Hopefully, we see a good variety of games to keep up the excitement for the first half of the year.

