Wondering how to enable third-person in Modern Warfare 3 zombies? Then you've come to the right place.

The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 3 (2023), has finally launched, and, if you're busy getting to grips with the new Modern Warfare zombies mode then there's a pretty strong chance that you might be curious as to how to play from a third-person perspective.

The very first zombies mode in a game from the Modern Warfare sub-series, Modern Warfare Zombies, is an open-world twist on the classic round-based formula. Featuring a sprawling map filled with loot and, of course, plenty of zombies, there are loads of different areas to discover as you begin to explore.

While Call of Duty has always been a first-person shooter (FPS), a handful of modes have offered the chance to play from an over-the-shoulder third-person perspective. This is the case in Modern Warfare Zombies, where you have the option to freely switch between a first-person and third-person viewpoint during a game.

Although your choice of which to use is likely to come down to personal preference, we think that playing third-person mode could potentially give you a bit of an advantage because it allows you to see more of your environment, decreasing the chances that the undead are going to catch you unawares. Here's how to switch between each mode depending on your platform.

How to enable third-person in Modern Warfare 3 zombies

(Image credit: Activision)

To enable third-person in Modern Warfare 3 zombies on console, simply tap the down button on your controller's D-pad. This will allow you to quickly alternate between the first-person and third-person perspectives.

In order to enable third-person in Modern Warfare 3 zombies on PC, you need to hit the escape key in order to open the pause menu. From here, you can select the "Switch to third person" option at the top of the screen.

Obviously, this is only applicable if you are using a standard keyboard and mouse to play on PC. If you are playing on a PC with a compatible controller, you can also make use of the down button on your controller's D-pad to switch between first-person and third-person mode.

For more on Modern Warfare 3, read our interview on how open combat missions change the rules of engagement or see what the developers learned from indie development.