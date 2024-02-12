Helldivers 2 Boosters - how to unlock and equip these vital upgrades

Which Booster should you unlock first in Helldivers 2? (Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios) While the Boosters in Helldivers 2 will depend on your build somewhat, the first one you'll want to go after is the Hellpod Space Optimization. This ensures that you come out of the Hellpod with your ammo, grenades, and stems fully stocked. This saves you a Resupply, and applies to respawns as well.

Helldivers 2 Boosters can be equipped before each mission, providing certain advantages to your Helldiver. Some might decrease the time it takes for reinforcement budgets to refresh once they hit zero, while others will make it easier for your Helldiver to move over tricky terrain.

Like many of the upgrades in Helldivers 2, Boosters are not immediately available to you when you load up the PS5 exclusive. Instead, you'll need to slowly unlock them via the Acquisitions menu, which essentially functions like a standard Battle Pass. You'll want to unlock Boosters as soon as possible, given just how beneficial they can be to your survival.

Here's how to unlock Helldivers 2 Boosters, a look at how to equip them, and which ones are currently available in-game. As more are added in post-launch, we'll be sure to update this page.

How to get Boosters in Helldivers 2

To get Boosters in Helldivers 2, head to the Acquisitions menu (Square on PS5). From here, you can see a set of tiles that each require a certain number of medals to unlock. There's a Booster every two pages here, so unlock them as you go. In addition, there's also the Steeled Veterans Centre, found under Acquisitions. This is essentially the paid-for battle pass. There are a couple of Boosters in there as well.

How to use Boosters in Helldivers 2

To use a Booster in Helldivers 2, you'll need to head into the ready-up menu before a mission. Next to your Stratagem slots, there's a hexagonal slot. Select this and equip an unlocked Booster. Note that Boosters can be used as many times as you like, but multiple team members cannot use the same Boosters on a mission. For the best results, communicate with your team and pick the Boosters that best suit the kind of mission you're about to drop into.

Helldivers 2 Boosters list

Hellpod Space Optimization - Helldivers come out of the Hellpod fully stocked on Ammo, Grenades and Stims

Helldivers come out of the Hellpod fully stocked on Ammo, Grenades and Stims Vitality Enhancement - Allows all Helldivers to resist injury

Allows all Helldivers to resist injury UAV Recon Booster - Increases all Helldivers' effective radar range

Increases all Helldivers' effective radar range Stamina Enhancement - Increases all Helldivers' stamina capacity and recovery

Increases all Helldivers' stamina capacity and recovery Muscle Enhancement - Allows Helldivers to traverse difficult terrain with ease

Allows Helldivers to traverse difficult terrain with ease Increased Reinforcement Budget - Increases the number of available reinforcements

Increases the number of available reinforcements Flexible Reinforcement Budget (Steeled Veterans) - Reduces the time until new reinforcements are granted once they've been depleted

That's everything you need to know about Boosters in Helldivers 2.