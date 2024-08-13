Halloween to get two new games from Evil Dead: The Game developer, John Carpenter is "intimately involved"

Boss Team Games has announced that it's now working on two new Halloween games.

According to the exclusive report by IGN , the studio, best known for Evil Dead: The Game, will be developing both titles based on the iconic 1978 horror film in conjunction with the producers on the Halloween movie franchise, Compass International Pictures, and Further Front.

Details for one of the games are currently being kept quiet, but Boss Team Games has confirmed that the other is being made in Unreal Engine 5. It is said to be currently in "early development" - and will feature input from filmmaker and director of the original Halloween, John Carpenter.

Carpenter said in a statement that he is "intimately involved" in the project. "As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly," he continued.

According to Boss Team Games, both Halloween games will let players "relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time."

These classic characters are likely referring to Halloween's recurring antagonist Michael Myers, but it's unclear at this time if the games will let you play as the iconic final girl Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

It may be the case that the games will be spin-offs featuring an original storyline and characters aside from Michael, instead of faithful adaptations of the horror films.

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetric multiplayer game with story elements, but Boss Team Games hasn't confirmed if its Halloween titles will follow the same format.