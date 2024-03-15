Grab the perfect PS5 accessory for less with discounts and lowest-ever prices on Sony's Inzone gaming headsets

If you've been on the lookout for a PS5 headset deal recently then we've got a terrific handful to share today. Sony's official Inzone gaming headsets are perfect for PS5 as well as PC, and three of the range are either heavily discounted or back down to record low prices right now.

First up is the most budget-friendly option, the Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset. Versatile due to its wired connection, this is a super headset for those looking for a multiplatform option. It's down to just $78 (was $99.99) at Amazon right now.

In the middle of the range, there's the Inzone H5 wireless headset. This has only got a small discount, with its price dropping to just $134.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon but is still the headset's lowest-ever price. This is partly due to the set being the latest and newest addition to the line-up, released in October of last year. It has stubbornly held its price since then - so this discount is notable and worth jumping on if you've been eyeing it up.

At the top end of the range, there's the Inzone H9 which offers dual connectivity, dual sensor noise canceling, and an ambient sound mode. It's currently down to just $248 (was $299.99) at Amazon. The headset isn't a stranger to this price point, and it's not quite its lowest ever as far as we can tell, but it's a decent price cut and brings the premium option down into more affordable territory.

Today's best PS5 gaming headset deals

Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset: was $99.99 now $78 at Amazon

Save $22 - While this isn't a record-low price for the Sony Inzone H3, it's one that offers superb value for money for a very versatile headset. We saw this discount earlier in February, but that doesn't take away from the value on offer today.

Price check: Best Buy - $79.99 UK price: Amazon - £54.99

Sony Inzone H5 wireless gaming headset: was $149.99 now $134.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - This appears to be the Sony Inzone H5's first notable discount, likely due to it being the newest member of the lineup. Even though it's modest, it does improve the value proposition and makes the mid-range headset all the more tempting. Price check: Best Buy - $134.99 | Walmart - $148 UK price: Amazon - £129

Sony Inzone H9 wireless gaming headset: was $299.99 now $248 at Amazon

Save $52 - Sony's premium wireless gaming headset is a decent option at this price point if you're looking for a premium PS5 and PC option; well worth looking at if you're in the market for top-shelf hardware. Not a lowest ever price, sadly - we saw that back across the winter sales at the end of last year but this is still a chunky amount off. Price check: Best Buy - $249.99 | Walmart - $249.99 | Dell - $299.99 UK price: Amazon - £208.85

If you're looking to keep your wireless gaming headset options open then we've rounded up some of the latest lowest prices on some of our favorites below, no matter where you are in the world.

