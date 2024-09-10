Future launches the Mobile Gaming Show highlighting exciting upcoming games to play on the go

Media company Future has launched the Mobile Gaming Show, a new broadcast event that will highlight a range of exciting upcoming mobile games. It joins the company’s other existing video game showcases, including the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show.

The Mobile Gaming Show will be broadcast on September 26 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. It will be available via YouTube, Twitch, X / Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, GamesRadar+ and other streaming platforms.

The show will be hosted by voice actor Benn Starr, known for his role as hero Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16, and will feature a wide range of exclusive reveals, trailers, interviews, and more pertaining to a number of mobile games. Participating publishers include Digital Extremes, CCP Games, and NetEase Games.

Regarding the launch, Editorial Director of the Mobile Gaming Show Jake Tucker said that “mobile is now the world’s most popular gaming platform with billions of people playing games on their phone every day. The Mobile Gaming Show will shine a spotlight on some of the very best mobile games available and the people that make them.

“We’ll also look at the most innovative and exciting titles coming soon that demand your attention,” he continued. “Join us on September 26 to discover the mobile games that everyone will be playing in 2024 and beyond!”

The Mobile Gaming Show will be presented by the Future Games Show, which is currently the world’s biggest quarterly video game showcase. It averages roughly 40 million total views per show and has featured details on more than 500 games from big-budget hits such as Lords of the Fallen and Warframe to indie adventures like Pacific Drive.

The Future Games Show is part of Future plc, a British publishing company that owns brands such as PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, and TechRadar.

