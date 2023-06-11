If you're looking to find out how to watch the PC Gaming Show 2023 then we've got you covered.

The PC Gaming Show is put on by our sister site, PC Gamer, every year and is a brilliant showcase that always reveals tasty updates to big games, and has world-exclusive premieres - so it's well worth catching and tuning in to among the busy summer schedule.

It's got some familiar faces at the helm again, too, with Sean "[Day9]" Plott and Frankie Ward presenting the showcase once again, with the pair set to lead a bonanza of PC Gaming goodness. There's also going to be a twist with the presenters, with AI playing a role too: FRANK-AI will be on hand to help present the show, somewhat mirroring the increased integration of AI into our lives...

There's going to be more than 50 games on show, and also 20 brand-new world-exclusive announcements - which is kind of a big deal. With some big names already confirmed, such as Baldur's Gate 3 and Frostpunk 2, we're in for a jam-packed, big-hitting show.

So, here's how to watch the PC Gaming Show, including info on where to stream it, what time it starts, and what to expect from the presentation.

The PC Gaming Show will be live on Sunday, June 11 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST. To make things easier, you can set yourself a reminder on YouTube here.

Where to watch the PC Gaming Show

You'll be able to watch the PC Gaming Show on the following platforms:

How long is the PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show 2023 will run for about 2 hours and be chock-full of PC Gaming awesomeness. Make sure you tune in at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CET, so you don't miss a thing and can drink in each and every reveal and announcement.

What's being shown at the PC Gaming Show

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Thankfully our friends at PCGamer have already revealed a bunch of details and a smattering of information about what we can expect while watching the PC Gaming Show.

The headline fact is just how many reveals and announcements and games will be shown: a whopping 55 games will be shown which will include an excellent 16 new game announcements; world premiere announcements, no less! However, if you're looking for specific games or want to know a bit about what exactly we can expect to see then, here are just a few of the games that are confirmed to appear: Larian's Baldur's Gate 3, the chillingly-awesome Frostpunk 2 from 11 bit studios, Dune: Awakening, and a brand-new game from Klei Entertainment are all confirmed to appear in the show! Exciting stuff!

If you're looking for even more information then you can check out the shoe's dedicated website at www.pcgamingshow.com as well as the show's Steam page which is live right now and can be used to wishlist and follow a bunch of the games that will appear or be featured. Oh, and if you're interested in co-streaming the PC Gaming Show, there's an explainer article for that too.

That's everything you need to know about this year's PC Gaming Show. For more on this Summer's main games showcases, visit our E3 2023 schedule, and check out all our other E3 2023 coverage.