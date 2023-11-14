Xbox has announced a new special edition controller, and this time it's edible

Xbox is pretty consistent with its collaborations to bring special edition hardware to the table. Earlier this year we saw hot pink controllers for the release of Barbie and a pizza-scented controller to coincide with the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, but the company's newest collaboration is one you might want to sink your teeth into.

To celebrate the release of Wonka on December 15, Xbox has teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures to create a Wonka-themed Xbox Series X console, controller, and set of chocolates. The console takes the form of a Wonka-branded chocolate bar complete with gold Wonka branding on the front, and the accompanying controller is a burgundy color to match Wonka's coat.

These aren't the only elements of the collaboration; as a brand first, an entirely edible solid chocolate Xbox controller wrapped in golden foil has been created to go alongside the console.

But this collection of goodies isn't available to buy, and in true Xbox sweepstakes fashion, the console and its accessories are only available as a prize for a competition being hosted on Twitter. To enter, you will need to follow Xbox on Twitter and retweet the Xbox Wonka Sweepstakes announcement which can be found below:

Now that looks delicious 🤤Follow and RT with #XboxWonkaSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom @WonkaMovie Xbox Series X & display, Edible Chocolate controller & chocolates!#WonkaMovie Only in theaters December 15Ages 18+. Ends 12/14/23. Rules: https://t.co/JFlKtTEHaC pic.twitter.com/Mj8FTgIz3vNovember 13, 2023 See more

The winner will also receive a storefront-style display for their console and a box of five carefully curated chocolates that offer a variety of Xbox and Wonka-themed names and flavors to sweeten the deal. More details on the competition can be found on the official Xbox website. However, this is a must-enter competition for anyone looking for one of the year's sweetest collaborations.

