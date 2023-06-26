The Xbox Series S receives a full Barbie glow-up - but you can't buy it

Microsoft has partnered with Mattel and created an exclusive Barbie-themed Xbox Series S console to be won in select giveaways which begins on July 10.

The Barbie-themed Xbox Series S console is adorned in the long-running doll series' staple hot pink complete with contrasting white for a splash of color unlike any other console variant available. However, that's just a small part of the overall package. That's because this particular set includes the system itself built into a new version of Barbie's Dreamhouse - a design that's been around for decades now.

Equally exciting are the custom Xbox Wireless Controller faceplates which feature signature styles and designs based on the license. There's, of course, your bright pink and sparkly iteration, but also floral, tie-dye, and zebra print to consider, too. You can learn more about how to take part through Microsoft's official listing page. Other potential prizes included are a choice of 10 diverse Barbie dolls decked out in Xbox-branded clothing, too.

That's not to say that fans of the series go home empty-handed. Also announced to coincide with the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, are their vehicles accurately re-created in Forza Horizon 5. The blonde bombshell's iconic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette, decked out in a pastel pink hue, is now available from the in-game Message Center. You can also take Ken's far more modern 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup for a spin, too.

If you've ever wanted to hit the road at Mach speed in one of the best racing games cosplaying as Barbie then now's your chance. This is one of the more ambitious cross-promotions that Microsoft has taken part in recent memory, though, it's far from the only new Xbox Series X and S variants off the table from being purchased traditionally. Earlier this month at Summer Games Fest, the hardware manufacturer rolled out a giveaway-only Porsche-themed Xbox Series X, too. Before that, there were the Mandalorian-themed Xbox Series consoles that were only attainable in sweepstakes, too.

You're not entirely being hung out to dry if you want an Xbox console revision. Microsoft recently announced a new 1TB Xbox Series S in Carbon Black which is perfect for playing the best Xbox Series X games on at a cheaper, sleeker package.