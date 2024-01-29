This Nintendo Switch gaming headset with an adorable Sonic figurine is now at its lowest-ever price

The officially licensed PDP Realmz wired headset is the perfect choice for those who want to play some of the best Sonic games on Nintendo Switch, and it’s now available at a great discount.

Amazon is currently selling the PDP Realmz wired headset for just £17.99 (was £34.39) in the UK which represents a tidy saving of just over £16. This is also the lowest-ever price we have seen the headset, which was released late last year, reach at the retailer.

TechRadar Gaming's hardware editor Rhys Wood praised the slick design of the PDP Realmz wired headset in our review, where he described the headset as “a top gift for younger players.” Featuring a transparent window that displays a unique Sonic figurine trapped in the side of its earcup, it’s easily one of the most charming and unique-looking headsets on the market right now.

In addition to the aesthetic, our review drew attention to the impressive audio and microphone quality despite the more affordable price tag. Using a 3.5mm headphone jack, the headset is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, or Nintendo Switch Lite in addition to any of the best Nintendo Switch controllers that feature a 3.5mm port.

It’s a fitting peripheral if you’re planning to dive into the likes of Sonic Superstars or Sonic Frontiers on the platform and would make for a fantastic present for any Sonic fans in your life.

PDP Realmz wired headset: was £34.39 now £17.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - This is a tidy saving on a very solid budget option that takes it down to its lowest-ever price. Featuring a prominent Sonic figurine, not to mention impressive sound and microphone quality, the PDP Realmz wired headset is a great wired option for Nintendo Switch players.

