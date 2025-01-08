This brilliant Nitro Deck+ deal with HDMI adapter is currently cheaper than buying the Nintendo Switch accessory by itself

The first (of likely many) Nitro Deck+ deals in 2025 is a pretty stellar one, as manufacturer CRKD has dropped its price to a new lowest-ever at Amazon. What's more, it's the model that comes with a HDMI adapter for TV play. At present, this is also the cheapest Nitro Deck+ deal available, beating the price of the device by itself (without the HDMI adapter).
Right now, the Nitro Deck+ is down to just $59.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon. Both the Clear Black and Clear White colorways have received this price drop, so you've got a bit of choice here if there's a particular variant you like the look of more.
It's a similar story in the UK, where the accessory has dropped to just £59.99 (was £69.99) at Amazon. However, this is just the Nitro Deck+ by itself as the HDMI adapter bundle is currently not discounted in the UK which is a bit of a shame. Still a deal well worth looking into on that side of the pond, though. Especially as, again, both colorways are sharing the price cut.
The Nitro Deck+ is an upgraded version of one of our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories. This model adopts a Steam Deck-esque symmetrical stick layout and features improved build quality. You're also getting a HDMI adapter here if you prefer play on TV.
The Nitro Deck+ is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories and indeed one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market today. It stands out with its unique selling point of being a sturdy controller / dock for the Nintendo Switch tablet itself. Effectively, it's an upgraded version of the Joy-Con controllers, offering much better build quality and drift-resistant Hall effect sticks.
In our Nitro Deck+ review, we scored the device four and a half stars out of five, praising its slick build quality and additions like six remappable buttons allowing for customizable inputs. It's effectively a nicer version of the original Nitro Deck model, but really, you can't go wrong with either device.
The inclusion of a HDMI adapter is a nice bonus here. The Nitro Deck+ is typically a handheld-focused accessory. But via this HDMI connector, you can hook the device up to your TV and essentially use it as a controller for docked mode play.
