The recently released Dream Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller has already plunged to a new lowest-ever price

The Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller only launched last month, but has already received a hefty discount at Amazon.

Sporting a pretty pink and purple swirl design, the recently released controller is currently available for just $57.99 (was $69.99). That’s a saving of $12 and a new lowest-ever price for this Special Edition colorway.

Although it is equipped with all the features of any recent standard Xbox Wireless Controller, the Dream Vapor Special Edition stands apart thanks to its swirl - which is unique to each individual gamepad. This makes it the perfect choice if you’re after a spare or replacement that's a little more exciting than the controller that came with your console.

As it's compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Android devices and PC, it’s also a very strong multi-platform pick. Thanks to its reliable performance and comfortable design, we consider the Xbox Wireless Controller to be not only one of the best Xbox controllers but also one of the best PC controllers on the market right now.

Today's best Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller deal

Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller-Special-Windows-Devices%2Fdp%2FB0CQKJ93KB%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $69.99 now $57.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This an attractive saving on a very recently released Xbox Wireless Controller variant which is a perfect fit for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Android, and PC. Just be aware that, because every controller has a unique pattern, yours might not look exactly like the gamepad pictured.

