SteelSeries is revamping its Arctis Nova 7 gaming headsets with a gorgeous new color

SteelSeries revealed its latest special edition revamp of the Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset line, dubbed the White Collection.

Two headset models, the Arctis Nova 7X for Xbox consoles and the Arctis Nova 7P for PlayStation consoles, will come in a gorgeous new white color. The new headsets also have plenty of other features like the Nova Acoustic System, which combines high fidelity speaker drivers and 360° Spatial Audio to create an immersive audio experience, and a Sonar Audio Software Suite with a pro-grade parametric EQ (the first one for gamers) that allows every individual frequency to be adjusted.

The headsets have both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth capabilities and, thanks to Simultaneous Audio, gamers can listen to two audio streams at once using said connectivity. They come with a 38-hour battery life with only a 15-minute charge time for six hours of use, meaning that you can use the headset for a long time on the road without being tethered to an outlet.

ClearCast Gen 2’s AI-powered noise cancellation processing paired with Sonar Software serves up solid noise cancellation, which is ideal for streamers who require zero background noise. You can also adjust the headset at four different points, which, combined with memory foam cushions, will make for a far more comfortable fit.

Pricing for the White Collection gaming headsets is $179.99 (around £144 / AU$280).

SteelSeries is a solid line of gaming headsets

SteelSeries is well-known as one of the best wireless gaming headsets, judging from the vast majority of our favorable reviews. The Arctis Nova 7 that received the White Collection upgrade received a score of four out of five stars.

We praised the solid neutral sound quality, long battery life, and tons of customization options with the Sonar app. However, it does have a weak bass, so keep that in mind if you decide to invest in the special edition version.

Something else I noticed is that the pricing for the special edition version of the headsets is the same as the original version’s pricing, still at $179. However, if you want a higher-quality headset, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless , which received four and a half out of five stars from us, is $349 / £329 (about AU$649).

If you’re willing to pay nearly double the amount, you’ll find that it boasts excellent sound quality, detailed audio, long battery life (not as long as the vanilla version but still a respectable 22 hours), and multiple connectivity options, making it quite versatile.

However, if you require some semblance of quality, it seems that it’s best to stay away from the cheaper headset options as they drop off quite considerably.