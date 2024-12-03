Searching for the fastest gaming gift? Xbox Digital Gift Cards are on sale at Amazon today
Little gift card discounts
If you're in a panic and currently rushing to pick up a great gaming gift on short notice, then an Xbox digital gift card could be the solution for you. They are delivered immediately as an online code that can be shared without delay. Of course, you can also use them yourself if you're looking to add some funds to your account.
Right now you can secure some small discounts on a range of digital cards at Amazon. While not massive savings, every cent counts. I would most recommend the $50 option, which is on sale for just $47.50 at Amazon and grants enough funds for a digital Xbox game or two.
You can browse all of the cards on offer and learn more about these savings below.
Today's best Xbox Digital Gift Card deals
Starting small with this $10 card, which is on sale for 50 cents off. This could be a great option if you're looking to give someone a small wallet boost, perhaps to pick up a month of Xbox Game Pass or some in-game items in a title like Fortnite.
You can save $1 on a $20 card too, taking its price down to $19. $20 in credit will be enough to pick a few small games, especially if you stick to titles on sale.
$50 is the amount that I would recommend the most, as it should be sufficient to pick up a decent selection of games, add-ons, or in-game items.
Xbox Gift Cards can be a fantastic gift for Xbox gamers, and they take much of the stress out of gift choosing process for you. There's no need to worry about accidentally buying a game that your recipient already owns or doesn't want, as they can choose exactly which of the best Xbox Series X games to spend the money on.
Compatibility also isn't an issue, as these cards will work with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and even PC.
For even more Xbox Gift Card deals, you can see the latest prices in your region below.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.