Save on Secretlab desks, Skins and accessories in this early Valentine's Day sale

If you (or your significant other) already own a Secretlab chair, then now is the perfect time to invest in a matching gaming desk or some compatible accessories. A Valentine’s Day sale has already begun on the gaming furniture manufacturer’s website, offering solid savings on a wide range of products.

The Secretlab Magnus Pro, a spacious gaming desk with plenty of cable storage and a whole magnetic accessory ecosystem, is now available with a Secretlab Magpad desk mat at no additional cost (was $79). This gives you a premium leatherette surface in your choice of Pastel Pink, plain Black, Signature Stealth (black with red stitching), or Cream White for less.

A range of Secretlab Skins are also on sale, allowing you to refresh the look of your Secretlab Titan Evo chair with ease. In keeping with the Valentine’s Day theme, we recommend the adorable plush pink colorway which is just $152 (was $169). If that's not your style, there are similar savings on other colors, too.

Some licensed Skins are on sale too in the US, including the stunning Edgerunners Rebecca edition inspired by the fan-favorite chaotic gunslinger from the Cyberpunk Edgerunners animated show which is only $179 (was $199).

Those in the US can also take advantage of a small discount on the Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Top, a more comfortable memory foam armrest compatible with Secretlab Titan Evo chairs. It's available in Plush Pink or Black for $71 (was $79).

Today's best Secretlab desks, Skins and accessories deals

Secretlab Magnus Pro: $799 at Secretlab

Secretlab Magpad desk mat included - You can currently pick up a Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk with a Secretlab Magpad desk mat thrown in at no additional cost. This is a solid saving, as the desk mats normally cost $79 and come in a range of attractive colors. UK price: Secretlab - £729

Secretlab Skins Plush Pink: was $169 now $152 at Secretlab

Save $17 - This is a respectable saving on a top accessory for Secretlab Titan Evo chairs. Allowing you to change up the look of your chair for less, Secretlab Skins are available in a wide range of colors in addition to the cute Plush Pink so make sure to spend some time picking your favorite. UK price: Secretlab - £152

Secretlab Skins Edgerunners Rebecca: was $199 now $179 at Secretlab

Save $20 - The savings also extend to the desirable licensed Secretlab Skins, like this adorable Edgerunners Rebecca edition. With a solid $20 saving, this is a respectable discount if you've been after a particular design.

Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Top: was $79 now $71 at Secretlab

Save $8 - If you want to enhance your comfort or add some additional color to your chair, then this soft armrest top might be the way to go. Available in Black, Silver, and Pink with a small discount of $8, this accessory could be worth snagging if you own a compatible chair.

Outside of the US and the UK? Here are some of the best Secretlab deals in your region:

Looking to upgrade your gaming gear? See our guides to the best gaming desks and most comfortable gaming chairs for more top choices.