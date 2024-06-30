Heads up streamers: the Elgato Stream Deck XL is $50 off at Amazon

Amazon's 4th of July sale is live before the big holiday with pages of electronics featuring bright, bold and red "limited time deal" labels, including Elgato's largest streaming dashboard. If you want to upgrade or expand your setup, you can get the Elgato Stream Deck XL at Amazon for $199.99 (was $249.99).

The Elgato Stream Deck XL supports most apps out of Elgato's Stream Deck collection thanks to its larger screen and body. It's especially worth considering if you're a streamer who uses multiple effects during your streams, so you can access all of those interactions within one dashboard.

This streaming device dips back and forth between its $200 price point, but it's difficult to pinpoint exactly when those sales happen. That said, if you've been looking for a streaming upgrade, now's a good time as any unless you want to wait for a major shopping holiday like Black Friday.

Today's best Elgato Stream Deak deal

Elgato Stream Deck XL: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Elgato Stream Deck XL features 32 customizable LCD keys on its dashboard, which is more than double the average Stream Deck. You can program each key to perform specific actions - from adjusting lighting to triggering a transition. It integrates with Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, and more, making it easier to interact with many different programs. It's currently $50 off, a modest discount that doesn't get much lower unless it's a major shopping holiday like Black Friday.

The Elgato Stream Deck XL has 32 customizable LCD keys, which is more than double the standard Stream Deck. Each key corresponds to a specific effect like adjusting lighting and audio, switching between cameras, triggering audience interactions, and more depending on how you program it. The Stream Deck XL makes this process easier with how it seamlessly integrates with Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, and other useful apps.

TechRadar highlights the Elgato Stream Deck in its guide to the best streaming setup for a reason. You might not need it as a beginner streamer, but it becomes a huge convenience for those with many moving parts to their stream.

In addition to the Stream Deck, Elgato is known for its capture cards, webcams, and other streaming equipment. Be sure to check our Elgato coupon codes to ensure you have the best deal before you buy.