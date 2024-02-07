Go wireless for under $35 with this Logitech G435 Lightspeed gaming headset deal

If you’re currently searching for a new wireless gaming headset, then this deal on the Logitech G435 Lightspeed is well worth considering.

Available for just $34.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon, this is a substantial saving of $45 that brings the headset crashing down to just $5 above its lowest-ever price of $29.99, which we saw back in March 2023.

While this offer is only available on the understated Black colorway, those in the UK can find the adorable blue and pink version for just £34.99 at Currys. Although not labelled as an offer on the Currys website, that’s actually a very strong saving compared the £74.99 RRP that currently beats out the discount at Amazon, where the headset is priced at £55.91 (was £74.99).

Compatible with the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC through the included USB Lightspeed dongle, the headset also works on mobile and Nintendo Switch over Bluetooth. With a stated battery life of 18 hours, it’s perfect if you want to play with friends for an extended period of time. With a wealth of onboard controls, the headset is also Discord certified ensuring that it will work perfectly if this is your preferred chatting platform.

Unfortunately the lack of Xbox compatibility does mean that if you're an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S owner, you're going to be much better off checking out some of our picks for the best Xbox Series X headsets for any potential deals instead.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed: was $79.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - This is a great wireless gaming headset for less. Compatible with the PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch in addition to mobile phones, it's a solid choice if you like to alternate between different platforms. Those in the UK can find a similarly compelling price on the attractive pink and blue version at Currys. UK price: £34.99 at Currys

Not in the US or UK? Never fear, here are the best Logitech G435 Lightspeed deals in your region tracked down by our slick deal finding tech.

