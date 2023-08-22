Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 start time and how to watch

Gamescom's Opening Night Live 2023 event starts later today and is already looking like it's going to be one that you won't want to miss. Previous years have given us massive reveals for games like Death Stranding, as well as new trailers for a whole host of upcoming games.

We expect this year's ONL show to be no different, in that there should be plenty of updates shown off for upcoming games. To make sure you don't miss anything, we've put together this Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 event guide. We'll go over the start time, where you can watch the show, and what to expect.

Thanks to some pre-show reveals, we know that games like Mortal Kombat 1, and Alan Wake 2 will be getting new trailers at Gamescom Opening Night Live this year. Hopefully, there are some surprises in store as well. Here's what you need to know about the start time of the event and how to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 start time

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 will air on Tuesday, August 22 at the following times:

West Coast (US): 11AM PT

East Coast (US): 2PM ET

United Kingdom: 7PM BST

Europe: 8PM CEST

Australia: 4AM AET

Where to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

You can use the link embedded above to watch Opening Night Live on YouTube. If you'd rather watch it elsewhere, then find your preferred platform below:

What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gamescom is the largest games show in Europe, and its Opening Night Live stream usually delivers big announcements and video game updates. This year, we know that we'll be getting another look at Mortal Kombat 1, a new demo for Alan Wake 2, as well as a showing for Assassin's Creed Mirage. There are still plenty of huge game releases coming in the next couple of months, so it's likely we'll get new trailers for games like Armored Core 6, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and perhaps even Starfield.

What we do know is that Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 is expected to be light on new game announcements. This was revealed in an interview with VGC, in which Geoff Keighley said this year's show is 'less about announcing new projects.' Even so, it's expected that there will be at least a few new announcements, as well as updates to games that we already know about.

That's everything you need to know about watching Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. Stay tuned for our round-up of all of the announcements, and for the news as it's announced during the show! For a look at what games are still set to launch later this year, check out our release schedules for new PS5 games and new Xbox Series X games.