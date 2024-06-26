Exploding Kittens VR launches on Meta Quest later this year

The original Exploding Kittens card game launched back in 2015 and was a massive success, spawning all kinds of expansions, spinoffs, and even an animated Netflix show that releases next month. Now, the franchise is making the leap into virtual reality (VR) with a new video game, Exploding Kittens VR, that is set to arrive later this year.

Developed and published by Saber Interactive under license from board game giant Asmodee Entertainment, Exploding Kittens VR will allow up to five players to compete in a simulated game of Exploding Kittens in a dynamic virtual environment. In addition to online multiplayer, it will also feature the ability to play against computer controlled opponents in an offline capacity.

If you’re not familiar with the rules of the card game, the general gist is that players all take turns drawing cards from a face down deck. Each card has a number of possible effects which are mainly geared towards avoiding the exploding kitten cards. If drawn, the exploding kitten cards cause you to instantly lose the game. The game continues in rounds until there is only a single player remaining, who is the winner.

There will be three unique game modes to discover in this VR adaptation, classic mode, blitz mode, and duel mode, which each offer their own spin on the game’s mechanics. You will also be able to create an in-game avatar, with a variety of customization options, and explore a social hub. This hub includes a range of mini-games to try out alone or with your friends.

All of this sounds like a pretty good combination, as VR is a great match for these kinds of online social experiences. The game is set to launch for Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 in fall this year and is currently available to pre-order on the Meta Store at a special discounted price of $17.99 / £13.49.

