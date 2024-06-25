Forget buying a gaming laptop - cure your Steam Deck FOMO instead with this limited-time 15% discount

Two years ago, the Steam Deck was released and it triggered a flood of other PC gaming handhelds. Still, it has remained one of the most popular and affordable gaming portables you can buy, and Valve is taking the value proposition a step further by reducing the price for two models by 15%.

There’s a reason for this sale, though, namely that the Steam Deck LCD models in question - the 64GB and 512GB flavors - are being phased out, and the deals will only be good while supplies last (and that may not be long).

For the 64GB LCD model, in the US Valve has knocked down the price from $349 to $296.65 (from £309 to £262.65 in the UK), and with the 512GB LCD model, its price has been reduced from $449 to $381.65 (from £389 to £330.65 in the UK).

The promotion doesn’t include Steam Deck OLED models and it’ll run until July 11 (or until stocks run dry, as mentioned). It’ll doubtlessly be a tempting deal for those who’ve been holding off on buying a Steak Deck and aren’t fussed about the OLED screen.

From your bed to the beach

The Steam Deck is a favorite in the world of portable gaming for a number of reasons. Valve’s handheld is nicely built and thought out, and offers a system of rating games for compatibility with the Steam Deck so you can easily find out which PC games play well on the device.

Another of its main selling points is the device’s portability, as the Steam Deck is lighter and more compact than alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally. Plus, the Steam Deck has its own operating system - SteamOS - whereas other rival handhelds run Windows 11, and are slower and clunkier in many respects due to that.

In short, this looks to be a good time to take the plunge into the world of portable gaming PCs while saving a chunk of cash. We wouldn’t hang about if you do fancy taking advantage of this offer, as we’re betting it won’t run until the mentioned closing date - stock is probably going to vanish quite quickly.

It’s also worth thinking carefully about the 64GB model - bear in mind that not only is this a smaller drive, it’s an eMMC model meaning it’s not as fast as the SSDs in the other Steam Deck variants. Still, it is very cheap now, we can’t deny that.