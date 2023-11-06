Dead By Daylight's Stranger Things collaboration is coming back

Horror game Dead By Daylight is celebrating Stranger Things day by re-introducing the Stranger Things crossover back into the horror game.

Did you know there's a Stranger Things day? Me neither. However, it's cause for celebration as the Dead By Daylight x Stranger Things crossover was a fan favourite, removed from the game after the original licensing deal expired.

Behaviour Interactive didn't go into any details at the time, but today they're announcing that the Stranger Things collaboration, which comprises of survivors Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington, and the monstrous Demogorgon appearing as a killer.

In a statement given to TRG, Behaviour Interactive's head of partnerships Mathieu Côté said: “We’re thrilled to renew this collaboration with Netflix, to bring back the Stranger Things Chapter, including the Underground Complex Map from the Hawkins National Laboratory, and the iconic Survivor duo composed of Nancy Wheeler, a tough aspiring journalist, and Steve Harrington, a former high school jock with a knack for finding trouble. We hope players who didn’t get to experience Stranger Things will take full advantage of this gaming experience today."

All cosmetics afiliated with the collaboration are coming back to the store too, which means if you're one of the players eager to dress Steve Harrington up in his ridiculous series three Scoops Ahoy outfit, you can do that right about now.

They're in good company. Since Dead By Daylight's 2016 release the game has added a heap of licensed content, with appearances from horror icons like Ghostface, Leatherface and even killers that don't have face in the name, like the Xenomorph. Popular survivors are showing up too: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Ripley and even actor Nicolas Cage are in the game, too.

