Cult of the Lamb's newest update adds a brand new minigame, and I'm obsessed with it

Cult of the Lamb, a charming yet slightly cursed roguelike cult sim, stole my heart back in 2022. Now, almost two years down the line, I can confidently say that it is still just as enjoyable now as the day I picked it up. I am utterly devoted to my cult, and the stream of content that developer Massive Monster keeps adding is only fuelling my need to grow and indoctrinate more innocent animals.

On January 16, a second DLC was released for the game - adding another barrage of content and taking your cult establishment one step further. Sins of the Flesh, the somewhat twisted title of the newest update, added several new features to the core content of the game. We got new buildings for your cult and new rituals to include in your daily sermons alongside a whole minigame to now play. This addition could’ve easily been a paid update for anyone who wanted to add something a little more to their save, but, instead, the content is available to all players entirely free of charge.

Keeping these updates accessible and adding new things to keep cult life exciting are among the many things I adore about Cult of the Lamb. Although it would take a lot for me to grow bored of expanding my cult and embarking on expeditions to take down heretics, it helps to have an ever-growing pile of new aims or features to unlock. In a way, the pace of the DLCs also feels like a natural progression as you become a more established leader - so even long-term players like me feel like they’re still learning and growing alongside their members.

Flock band

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

On top of new buildings and mechanics, an entirely new rhythm-based minigame is available to try out - which is my favorite part of Sins of the Flesh. Rituals used to be entirely down to your followers as you delivered sermons, with animations whisking you through the entire thing and taking the control out of your hands. But, with this new Drum Circle minigame, you are responsible for delivering an excellent performance to get a better payoff, and after a few sessions, it gets pretty engrossing.

Much like Fortnite Festival, this Drum Circle minigame plays a lot like Guitar Hero and Rock Band, so if you’ve played any of these, you’ll be familiar with its controls. But, for those who haven’t, it’s straightforward to follow, and, frankly, it’s just a bit of fun to break up heretic slaying and cult management. In addition, Cult of the Lamb packs an incredible amount of personality into its little critters, and seeing them praise your drum skills is another slice of fun, pleasingly delivered through the game's animations.

Drum Circles are also a fantastic way to farm the new currency that Sins of the Flesh has introduced: appropriately called Sin. This currency works similarly to Divine Inspiration, which you collect from your followers and Shrine and then use to unlock new buildings for your cult. Sin is your key to the new structures also introduced by the update. So, if you’re looking for a way to quickly make the most of Sins of the Flesh while still having an enjoyable time, then the Drum Circle is one of the best ways to do so.

Sins of the Flesh has reinforced my adoration for Cult of the Lamb. It certainly helps that the updates are free of charge, letting everyone access new ways to charm their followers and expand their flock. It's not just for those dedicated enough to pay for more, but, even if these updates were paid DLCs, I think I’d still be just as pleased to play.

