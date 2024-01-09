Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh is the biggest free update yet and it's coming next week

Devolver Digital has announced that Cult of the Lamb's next free update Sins of the Flesh will launch on January 16.

Sins of the Flesh is the "biggest and most wicked content update yet" presenting new features and improvements and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Alongside a brand-new trailer, Devolver has also updated its official website which finally provides the details on the patch that fans have been awaiting since its initial announcement in November.

One of the latest features to accompany the update is a new progression system and the inner circle of Disciples - a revamped leveling system for Followers - which will "add more depth and complexity to managing the Cult of the Lamb."

The developer explained: "By following the sinful path, your followers will delight in gluttonous rituals, vain buildings, and wrathful doctrines."

Some quality-of-life improvements have been applied to several mechanics, including Shiny poops, which have special effects such as yielding fruitful crops and adding XP to the player's broom, as well as a new way to level the broom to make chores faster and more effective.

Sins of the Flesh also adds a new tier for both the Janitor Station and the Storage Structures to improve automation, allowing Followers to better take care of themselves.

A new weapon called the Blunderbuss introduces a new combat playstyle, allowing players to deliver big damage in close quarters. It also has a charge effect for a heavy attack, sniping enemies at long range for an alternate way to take down enemies.

Finally, cultists and Followers will soon be able to dress to impress with the arrival of the new Tailor building, with 23 available styles to choose from.

It looks like Cult of the Lamb will also receive a new romance mechanic... sort of. According to Devolver, when two Followers love each other enough, "they might find an egg. Nurture the egg for it to hatch, then care for the offspring until they're ready to pledge allegiance to your Cult!"

The full patch notes should arrive alongside the update on January 16 which should provide more details on the minute changes.

Cult of the Lamb is one of the best roguelike games you can play right now, for more check out our list of the best PC games.