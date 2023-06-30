You can register for RoboCop: Rogue City's closed playtest right now

As RoboCop: Rogue City's September release window edges closer, Teyon and publisher Nacon has finally decided that now's the best time for a closed playtest.

Our RoboCop: Rogue City Preview already proved that this upcoming FPS title will be full of surprises. You play as the iconic RoboCop in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3. During this you can answer complaints in the police office, place tickets on illegally parked cars, and hunt down an incredibly violent gang responsible for sending the streets of Old Detroit into chaos.

"Explore open areas and complete your objectives according to your own sense of justice," Teyon said. "Finding evidence, interrogation and maintaining public order are just some of your daily tasks as a police officer. But don't take decisions lightly: your choices can determine the fate of citizens and the result of your mission."

Teyon explains that RoboCop: Rogue City has "now reached the point of development where we are looking for feedback from players to help us enhance the game experience we want to provide."

For the first time fans have the opportunity to dive into this gritty FPS in a closed playtest. You can register for the test right now, but there's no guarantee you'll get access as Teyon is choosing specially selected applicants from July 3-9.

In order to get access, you'll have to fit the short list of criteria that Teyon has set out. Firstly, you need to be 18 or over, have access to a PC that meets the minimum spec requirements, speak English to provide feedback to the development team, and have a Steam and Discord account.

RoboCop: Rogue City is set to release September 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.