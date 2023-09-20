You can grab a V-buck refund as part of Epic Games' Fortnite FTC settlement

Those who have spent money on Fortnite can now apply to receive a refund as part of Epic Games' $245 million settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The suit was originally raised due to allegations that Fortnite users had purchased in-game currency and goods as a result of disingenuous design practices rather than an authentic urge to buy the products. In light of these allegations, Epic Games and the FTC agreed to a settlement as part of a wider $520 million agreement.

Those looking to take advantage of the refund can head over to the FTC's official website to see if they're eligible. You could be eligible for a refund if you were charged in-game currency for items you didn't want between January 2017 and September 2022, if your child made charges to your credit card without you knowing between January 2017 and November 2018, or if your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges.

In order to make a claim through the FTC, you must be at least 18 years old. However, those younger than 18 can have a parent or guardian fill out the form on their behalf. The deadline for claims is January 17, 2024.

Describing the settlement on their site, the FTC stated that "Epic Games, the company responsible for Fortnite, agreed to pay $245 million to settle FTC allegations related to in-game purchases. According to the FTC, the company charged parents and gamers of all ages for unwanted items and locked the accounts of customers who disputed wrongful charges with their credit card companies."

To apply for a refund, you'll also need a claim number or your Epic Account ID, the latter of which can be tracked down on the Epic Games website.

