XDefiant cops yet another delay after public beta "inconsistencies"

It’s been confirmed that XDefiant’s ‘Preseason’ release is being pushed back, after the first-person-shooter’s recent public test session unveiled “inconsistencies in the game experience” that the developers must address before launch.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the XDefiant team thanked players for joining in, but admitted that some things need to be ironed out before the game can release.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in our recent Public Test Session and continues to stand alongside us as we build XDefiant,” the statement reads. “The PTS once again showed us your appreciation for our fast-paced gunplay, uniquely crafted maps, objective-driven modes, and iconic Faction roster.

“But it also surfaced some inconsistencies in the game experience that we need to address prior to launching our Preseason,” it continues. “So we’ve made the hard decision to delay the Preseason of XDefiant.”

An update on XDefiant- pic.twitter.com/3orSnspmp6October 9, 2023 See more

The statement promises that the “team will continue working to address these issues” to ultimately “make sure we deliver on our goal of being a best-in-class arcade shooter”.

This new delay comes just a month after it was revealed that XDefiant had failed console certification . At the time, executive producer Mark Rubin stated that had it passed, the game would have been able to ship at the end of August. However, after receiving the “Not Pass” result in the middle of August, it was expected that it would instead be released in September or October after some fixes.

After this latest news, it’s no longer clear when the game is scheduled to launch, as the team hasn’t publicly outlined a new release window for it. However, it’s still set to come to PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X |S, Xbox One and PC at some point in the future.