Witcher author says Netflix ignored his advice for its adaptation and he doesn't intend to play Witcher 3

The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski isn't interested in playing CD Projekt Red's games.

During a recent interview at Vienna Comic Con with Austrian website Cerealkillerz, the fantasy author - who has a brand-new Witcher book in the works - discussed the popular Netflix adaption of his novels, as well as CD Projekt Red's games (via PC Gamer).

When asked if he ever gave feedback on the series, Sapkowski shared that he offered advice to Netflix for its adaptation of his books, but they didn't listen to him.

"Maybe I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me," he said, laughing before repeating, "They never listen." He also seemingly gave an impression of someone at Netflix, saying, "Who's this? It's a writer, it's nobody," waving his hand in dismissal.

As for the games, which have turned out a trilogy that includes the massively successful The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Sapkowski doesn't intend on playing them at all despite their popularity with fans.

When asked if he ever played the games, he responded: "Never. I have no time for this, and it's not entertainment for me. No… I never played it and I do not intend to play it."

It's fair to assume that Sapkowski won't be interested in playing the next Witcher game from CD Projekt Red, which is currently in early development. Codenamed "Polaris", the project was announced back in March 2022 and aside from some official artwork, we know quite little about it other than the fact that the game will kick off a "new saga" for the series.

CD Projekt Red also recently announced that after eight years, an official mod editor is currently in the works for the PC version of The Witcher 3.

