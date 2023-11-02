Victor Chevalier is Tekken 8's latest character to join the roster and the series' first French fighter

Ahead of the release of Tekken 8, Bandai Namco has unveiled the latest fighter, Victor Chevalier.

Victor Chevalier is the fighting series' first French character and is described as a "living legend" who is descended from a lineage of distinguished knights. He followed in his father's footsteps by enlisting in the French Navy before joining the UN and founding the Raven Force.

The French agent is armed with a haute couture suit and optical weapons, and takes the role of leader of the UN forces, commanding his own forces.

Bandai Namco also shared the first look of Chevalier showcasing his move set, complete with fancy sunglasses and pistols, in a Paris arena with the Eiffel Tower and the river Seine making up the environment. You can take a look at the footage below.

Chevalier is voiced by famous French actor Vincent Cassel, perhaps best known for his appearances in 1995's La Hain, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, Black Swan and It’s Only the End of the World.

"I’ve discovered Tekken in the 1990s and I’ve really started picking it up when Eddy Gordo was introduced. He was doing capoeira and back then, so did I, so I was only playing with him," said Cassel.

"What I like about Victor Chevalier is the fact that it’s a French character in such an internationally known game. In addition to that he is very sophisticated and promotes, through how he is and how he dresses, a certain idea of the French elegance. This, and the fact that I had been called to voice Victor lead me to be interested in the character."

Tekken 8 launches on January 24, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In our preview impressions, Kara Phillips said the game felt "like nothing short of a spectacle". She wrote: "Between its breathtaking visuals and fluid combat, you can’t help but lose yourself in it for hours at a time, and even when you’re coming out at the bottom of the ranking you still feel victorious."

