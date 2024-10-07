Thrustmaster has revealed the Heart, an Xbox and PC controller with Hall effect thumbsticks

Gaming peripheral manufacturer Thrustmaster has revealed the Thrustmaster Heart Controller. This new gamepad, which is compatible with both Xbox and PC, features Hall Effect thumbsticks and mechanical buttons.

Accuracy and longevity seem to be at the center of its design. The name, which is actually an acronym, stands for "Hall Effect AccuRate Technology" - a fancy marketing term for what appears to be very similar to Hall Effect technology that is already found in many of the best Xbox controllers and PC controllers.

The company claims that the controller leverages its 15 years of experience in crafting Hall effect flight sim peripherals for top accuracy and performance and will not suffer from any stick drift over time. Its mechanical buttons have a 0.3mm actuation distance and are reportedly 64% faster than regular membrane inputs, too.

This is also a wired controller, which will presumably also help cut down any potential input latency (and cost). Specs aside, the Thrustmaster Heart Controller does have quite an eye-catching overall design. It boasts a rather unconventional two-tone black and white pattern, meaning that it should match both the standard Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S models.

A bright LED strip runs down the middle of the controller, separating the two colors and lending it some extra flair. This lighting is customizable and can be set to six colors including orange, blue, and red. On the back of the controller, you can find two remappable rear inputs. A range of settings, including the ability to remap these and alter thumbstick sensitivity, can be accessed via the existing ThrustmapperX software.

The controller will be compatible with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. It is available to pre-order now for $99.99 / £89.99 via Thrustmaster and Amazon with shipping expected to begin next month.



