The Victrix Pro BFG is returning with an officially licensed Xbox version - and you can pre-order it now

PDP has announced that an Xbox version of its Victrix Pro BFG controller is coming soon, with pre-orders for the gamepad live now.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as PC, the Victrix Pro BFG has received the official 'Designed for Xbox' treatment, offering Xbox players a chance to own what the TechRadar Gaming team considers one of the best PS5 controllers.

The Xbox version of the Victrix Pro BFG is launching sometime in February for $179.99. Pricing in other regions hasn't been shared as of yet, but if pricing falls in line with the PS5 version of the controller, expect it to retail at £179.99 / AU$269 in the UK and Australia, respectively. Black and white colorways are available for the controller, which can be pre-ordered now from PDP's website, or retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

The highly modular nature of the Victrix Pro BFG is what makes it stand out among other third-party controllers on the market. The left analog stick and d-pad, as well as the right analog stick and face buttons, are their own modules, which can be swapped out for alternatives. The box also includes a six-button fight pad module that's an ideal choice for the best fighting games.

Additionally, the controller comes packed with alternate analog stick and d-pad modules for further customization, as well as a pair of octagonal thumbstick gates that can be added if you desire more precise inputs. Add in programmable back buttons and trigger lock settings, and the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox Series X|S seems to be an ideal candidate for one of the best Xbox controllers available, not to mention one of the best PC controllers.

If you're interested in learning more, read our review of the Victrix Pro BFG's PlayStation 5 variant, which we praised for its modular design and exceptional build quality.

