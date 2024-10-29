The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot launches next month, featuring unique rotating thumbstick and button modules

Turtle Beach has announced the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot, a brand-new wireless smart controller that features unique rotating button modules.

Launching on November 26, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot will cost $129.99 / £119.99 and, while the smart controller works both wirelessly and in wired mode for Windows PCs, it's designed specifically for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Pre-orders for the controller are now open.

The standout feature of the Stealth Pivot is its unique, rotating thumbstick and button control modules. They offer precise and enhanced control that can be switched depending on the game, whether it's first-person shooters, action, or racing games.

According to Turtle Beach, one layout provides traditional PC and Xbox pad controls, and the modules can be easily rotated and locked back into place to produce a stick-and-button layout more suitable for fighting games.

Crafted from premium materials, including built-in Hall effect sensors in the rotating control modules, users will be able to fully customize their controller from an extensive list of options available.

It also boasts Bluetooth 5.2, which is compatible with Android devices and smart TVs, a 20-hour wireless battery life, "lag-free" connectivity on PC using the 2.4GHz wireless transmitter, and anti-drift thumbsticks for smoother gameplay.

The controller's D-pad is also customizable and can be set to classic digital input, and there are four mappable quick-action buttons with the "Pro-Aim" feature, along with a "Quick-Slide Switch" for in-game adjustments.

"Turtle Beach’s Stealth Pivot delivers a new level of innovation in controllers by giving gamers the ability to play more of their favorite games using one controller," said Cris Keirn, CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation.

"The Stealth Pivot’s unique rotating modules that switch between traditional, fighting game, FPS, and MMO button and stick layouts is an industry-first, and its premium design and compatibility with PC, Xbox, and via Bluetooth make it a great controller for playing more games on more platforms."