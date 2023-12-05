The Crew Motorfest's new Hoonigan collaboration will add 24 cars, new challenges, and more

Ubisoft has announced that The Crew Motorfest is partnering with motorsports brand Hoonigan for Season Two.

For the start of the season - which is set to begin on December 6 - the collaboration will introduce new content crafted together with Hoonigan, including a new Gymkhana-inspired playground added to the game's map that players can discover, alongside new challenges, races, and more.

"Hoonigan is stoked on our collaboration with Ubisoft Ivory Tower for The Crew Motorfest," said Hoonigan cofounder Brian Scotto.

"We've whipped up some exclusive content and hope you all like to play through this season as much as we do. Good times and even better rides!"

Season Two will also add 24 new vehicles over 14 weeks, which include models like the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX or the Lamborghini SC20, along with a brand-new Gymkhana Grid Masters Playlist that will offer "the full Hoonigan experience, allowing players to prove their driving skills in extreme situations."

In addition, Season Two will add another playlist update in the form of the Drift Experience Playlist Volume Two, which will double its original content, as well as introduce special Hoonigan-customised vehicles within the next three months, including the Ford Hoonicorn Mustang and the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron.

Ubisoft notes that all players can access every Season Two event for free, while owners of the Year One Pass - which is available to purchase separately as DLC - will get temporary exclusive access to some of the new Hoonigan vehicles and other monthly additions.

The Crew Motorfest is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. TechRadar Gaming's hardware editor Rhys Wood gave the game three out of five stars, saying that it has "plenty of moments of joy and wonder as you traverse its open world rendition of Hawaii" but the game's is "held back by a general lack of polish, an unsatisfying handling model and some truly outrageous AI behavior."

For more, check out our list of the best racing games you can play right now, along with our list of the best open-world games.