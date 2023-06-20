The Callisto Protocol's upcoming expansion finally ends the story

The Callisto Protocol’s one and only story expansion is out next week and is appropriately titled ‘Final Transmission' - as it'll wrap up the game's story.

In a teaser trailer shared by the game's official Twitter account, Final Transmission is being set up as the "heart-pounding final chapter" to the game and its story. And while it declares the expansions will "dig deeper into the horrifying secrets of The Callisto Protocol" that is pretty much all the information we have right now, but it looks rife with thick, spooky atmosphere again. One of the game's best parts was the sense of place that Balck Iron Prison had so any continuation of that means we're intrigued - particularly if the expansion will neatly round off the main game's storyline as indicated.

The expansion for Striking Distance Studios first game - headed up by Dead Space's Glenn Schofield, remember - will launch on June 29 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - though PlayStation owners can enjoy the expansions 48 hours earlier from June 27.

Prepare for Final Transmission, the heart-pounding final chapter of The Callisto Protocol. Play 48 hours early on June 27, exclusively on PlayStation, followed by a wider release on June 29 for all other platforms. pic.twitter.com/m6aBxqMGtoJune 16, 2023 See more

While accepted as one of the best-looking, graphically impressive games of last year, The Callisto Protocol did unfortunately fail to win over as many fans as the publisher had hoped. It was deemed a bit of a financial failure and flop, and is regularly seen on sale now, dropping below half price regularly - just mere months after it's release last November.

Hopefully, the Final Transmission expansion will not only wrap up the story of the game neatly, excitingly, and successfully, but will also feature some interesting features in its own right - and maybe some enhancements too - to help the game go out with a bang.

But until it releases, all we do know is that the game’s DLC, Final Transmission, really is set to be its final transmission...

The Callisto Protocol might not be one of the very best horror games, but was certainly a decent stab at being a Dead Space-alike scary, survival game.