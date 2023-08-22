Tekken 8 gets a January 2024 release date, alongside a new trailer and game mode

Tekken 8 received a brand new trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, and excitingly, fans have finally been given a release date to pop into their calendars rather than an ambiguous window. Drum roll, please - Tekken 8 will be hitting PC and consoles on January 26, 2024.

Tekken 8 will be released on PS5 , Xbox Series X |S, and PC, and will feature cross-platform play, so regardless of what platform gamers choose, they’ll be able to fight against their friends. Fans can look forward to an exciting roster, which includes favorites like Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, as well as newbies like the recently revealed “Coffee Queen”, Azucena. We're still waiting to see the vast majority of roster characters, but the most recent Tekken 8 trailer showcased some familiar faces.

In its newest trailer, several characters were shown as joining the Tekken 8 roster, which has been confirmed to host 32 characters including series favorites like Yoshimitsu and Leo Kliesen, alongside showcasing an entirely new single-player game mode that appears to function similarly to the Battle Hub of Street Fighter 6.

As shown in the newest trailer, players will be able to create their own avatars and fight with other players online via arcade cabinets. Within this area, you'll also be able to create custom outfits for your characters which you will then be able to use in your fights. The full extent of features this new solo mode offers are yet to be explored, but now we have a release date confirmed, it's not long to wait until we can swing into action and step into the ring once again.

To pass the time before Tekken 8’s release, take a look at our list of the best fighting games to find something new to play. You can also look at our roundup of exciting upcoming games to look forward to.