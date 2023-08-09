Take-Two seemingly hints again at GTA 6 being released before March 2025

Take-Two has hinted again at the possibility of GTA 6 being released before March 2025.

In the company's previous earnings report for 2024's first quarter (which ends in March 2024), the publisher reported $1.2 billion in net bookings for the quarter. While this was at the higher end of its expectations, Take-Two seems to think it can do better next fiscal year, and it may have something to do with GTA 6.

In this earnings report, the publisher reiterated its expectations for the entire fiscal year of 2024. In this, it reported that the expectation for total net bookings would land somewhere between $5.45 to $5.55 billion. This sharp spike in net bookings could be an indication of GTA 6 releasing in that fiscal year, and the company's expectations of it.

“We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflexion point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance,” Take-Two CEO and chairman Strauss Zelnick said in a statement. We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support, and we look forward to delivering on this exciting next chapter.”

While this isn't the first time Take-Two has raised our spirits concerning GTA 6's release date, this confirmation would fit into the timeline that Rockstar set for itself concerning development. In 2022 a few developers leaked that GTA 6 is about two years away from completion. Time flies when you're having fun because we're fast approaching that very deadline.

Despite a few leaks surfacing over the previous year or so hinting at setting, characters, and combat, there's still a lot left untold about this upcoming title. Hopefully, as we get closer to the end of the next fiscal year, Take-Two will start to reveal more information about this high-anticipated title.

