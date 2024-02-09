Subnautica studio clarifies early access for the next game is not intended for 2024

The Subnautica developer, Unknown World Entertainment, has clarified comments made by its publisher, Krafton, about the next game in this underwater franchise.

For starters, the Subnautica team clarified that the upcoming early access 'is not intended for release in 2024," the team explained in an official blog post. "But we plan to share a lot more information later this year!"

There is also clarification concerning the upcoming game being "multiplayer-focused." In actuality, you'll be able to enjoy this survival game alone, as well as having the option to play co-op. While multiplayer would be ambitious for Subnautica, it's great to hear that you'll be able to enjoy the next game in the series on your lonesome, as that's when some of the best exploration happens.

Lastly, the team clarified what is meant by "Games-as-a-Service" (GaaS). "We simply plan to continually update the game for many years to come, just like the previous two Subnautica games. Think our Early Access update model, expanded. No season passes. No battle passes. No subscription."

Many will be overjoyed to know that the groundwork for the next Subnautica game is already being worked on. Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero were both incredible survival games that boasted beautiful and, at times, deadly wildlife as well as a mysterious story - all of which I always enjoyed.

"As always, we are so proud and incredibly grateful to have such a passionate and engaged community who love the Subnautica games deeply," the team said. "Thanks for keeping an eye out for any news about our progress on the next game. We’re so excited to show you what we’ve been working on and hope that you love it as much as we do."

