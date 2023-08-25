Starfield's New Game Plus mode will feature "a unique and exciting twist"

Starfield is confirmed to have a New Game Plus mode after completion that has "a unique and exciting twist."

In an interview with GQ, Bethesda Game Studio's Todd Howard revealed that the upcoming sci-fi RPG will feature a New Game Plus mode that will encourage players to replay the game repeatedly and try out different playthroughs.

"Starfield delivers [Bethesda Game Studios'] most immersive role-playing since 2006's Oblivion," the article reads. The author has paraphrased what has been described to them by Howard and adds that the game won't be like other versions of New Game Plus players are used to.

"It gives you the flexibility and options to carve out a unique identity, and even adds a unique and exciting twist on New Game Plus to incentivize continued and repeat play."

Howard didn't specify exactly what the "unique and exciting twist" will be, so players will have to wait and see to experience it for themselves, but we can probably expect the mode to allow progression carry-over in terms of weapons, perks, and other upgrades.

It would be interesting to see if any other core elements, like player choices and world progression, will carry over in New Game Plus especially considering the game's scale. Perhaps these things will be something that could impact how players approach their next adventure in the stars if they decide to go again.

Starfield launches on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, but those who have nailed down a Starfield pre-order of the Premium or Constellation edition can join early access on September 1. You can even preload the game right now to get in the perfect position ahead of time.

During the same interview, Howard also revealed his vision for The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda's next major release after Starfield, saying he wants the game "to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator."

