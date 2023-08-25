Todd Howard wants The Elder Scrolls 6 to be the "ultimate fantasy-world simulator", but implies it may have been revealed too soon

Todd Howard, director and executive producer at Bethesda, has said that he wants The Elder Scrolls 6 to be "the ultimate fantasy-world simulator."

In a recent GQ interview where Howard discussed the upcoming release of the Starfield, he was asked about The Elder Scrolls 6 - the next major game in the fantasy RPG series that he'll be directing.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced nearly five years ago alongside a short teaser trailer, but the game has remained under wraps, with development updates staying relatively quiet.

When asked whether the game may have been announced too early, Howard responded: "I have asked myself that a lot. I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually."

Howard also shared his vision of what he wants the next installment in the series to be like, and although he couldn't give a full answer, the director hinted at what he wants to achieve in terms of impact.

"It’s like… I don’t want to answer, but I want to be polite," he said. "I will say that we want it to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator. And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed."

When Howard takes on The Elder Scrolls 6, it will be his fourth time directing a game for the series since The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind in 2002. We know that the next installment is in its very early stages of development and will be the next major release for Bethesda Game Studios.

In the meantime, players can look forward to the launch of Starfield on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and users can preload the game right now ahead of its official release. For those who purchased the Premium or Constellation editions of the game, early access will start on September 1.

