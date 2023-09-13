Starfield's greatest glitch has arrived, and it's all thanks to one puddle

Players have stumbled across yet another strange bug in Starfield, except this time, it can actually help you progress.

The more players explore the bleak and somewhat lifeless expanse that is Starfield, the more weird goings on they tend to find. While some are there to help you, such as the bug that lets you steal the best spacesuit in the game, others can be a massive hindrance. Many fans of the outer space RPG have unfortunately found that out the hard way, as some lose the ability to fire a gun mid-battle.

Luckily, this new bug seems to be of the former variety, as it can massively help players who want to stay on a tight budget. It was discovered by Twitter user JamieMoranUK who posted a video detailing the bug.

In the video, you can see a Starfield character slowly approach a puddle that lies outside the Shepherds storefront in Akila City. Once in front of the puddle, all you have to do is look into it, and then you'll be able to access every single item in the aforementioned store for free. If you also wait 24 hours and come back to that exact spot, you'll be able to get this wonderful bargain all over again.

This is a great way to save some cash and grab some essential supplies for your great adventure into the unknown. There's everything you could want in this store, such as ship parts, med kits, and a ton of ammo.

While this most likely won't work on every store you encounter, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take, because who knows how else you could get free stuff in this quirky universe? However, it's best to capitalize on this puddle now, as it may not last long in Starfield if Bethesda Game Studios patches it out.

You can play Starfield now on Xbox Series X|S and PC, but if you're looking for something slightly different, be sure to check out these best space games that are available to play on PC.