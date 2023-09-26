Starfield patches in a round of fixes while sacrificing the infinite money glitch

Starfield's latest patch has gone live on console and PC, adding a small helping of meaningful fixes, and one that may not be so welcome to the game's cheesier players.

That's because Starfield update 1.7.33 has swiftly patched out an exploit that allowed players to rack up a practically infinite amount of credits and supplies. The trick involved players performing several crouch-related maneuvers to gain access to a vendors' entire stock, which they're then free to loot and sell back without any of the game's NPCs batting so much as an eyelid.

The exploit has actually been around since the Skyrim days, where it's performed in much the same way. As a result, it wasn't long before curious Starfield players tried to make it work in the sci-fi RPG. Now, though, cheeky smugglers will have to resort to more honest means of raking in the credits.

Fixing the infinite money glitch may have stolen the show when it comes to the game's latest patch notes, but there's some lovely changes elsewhere, too. Bethesda has fixed a menu issue that could cause photosensitivity issues, for example.

Elsewhere, there's been an improvement to AMD GPU performance, with lens flares in space rendering more accurately now. Another space-related bug saw entire space stations be labeled as a player-owned ship. That's also been patched out now as of the latest update, but honestly, I kind of wish the team would've left that one in. Just for fun.

Overall, though, it's good to see Bethesda Game Studios actively work on some of Starfield's more glaring issues, and the team seems to be providing patches at a pretty rapid rate. It's already a relatively stable experience compared to prior titles in the studio's repertoire - particularly in month one - so I'm eager to see what other improvements and quality-of-life updates Starfield can receive going forward.

