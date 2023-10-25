Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster finally has a release date, and it's coming up fast

There's finally a release date for the upcoming Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster, and fans will be happy to know that it's not that far away.

We can finally get our hands on the Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster on February 28, 2024, and it will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

While this may seem like a long way away, those four months are sure to fly by thanks to all the upcoming games that are releasing soon, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Alan Wake 2.

This classic Star Wars first-person shooter is set at the height of the Empire's power. You play as a defector of the Galactic Empire, Kyle Katarn, who joins the Rebel Alliance's covert operations division and is tasked with infiltrating the Empire; here, he discovers the Dark Trooper Project. After this, you must race against the clock to put an end to this plan for terror and domination.

This much-loved shooter was first released in 1995, meaning it will arrive to fans almost 30 years after it first sat on shelves. This arrival also brings more than just the thrilling story and action. Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster can run on modern gaming systems with up to 4K resolution up to 120fps.

There is also "advanced 3D rendering", which enables updated lighting and atmospheric effects, according to the official Steam page. Along with the immersive environmental puzzles, there will also be controller support with vibration and gyro controls.

All in all, it looks like there's a lot to be excited about for the grand return of Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster. But for the time being, we'll just have to wait and see if it lives up to expectations.

