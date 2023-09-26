Star Wars' Ahsoka Tano is now live in Fortnite alongside a new themed battle pass

Ahsoka Tano is officially live in Fortnite alongside a brand-new themed battle pass, she'll also teach you some new Force abilities if you find her in-game.

The famous Star Wars character has finally joined Chapter 4 Season 4: Last Resort after being teased earlier this month and, starting today, September 26, players will be able to encounter the hologram version of her on the Battle Royale Island.

After accepting her offer to train you, you'll be taken into a rift, then returned to the island wielding one of Ahsoka's white 'Jedi Training' lightsabers. She'll also teach you new Force abilities, allowing you to sprint faster and double jump, as well as push objects and players away.

Anakin Skywalker's Padawan won't just be on the island in hologram form, as players will also be able to earn the Ahsoka Tano Outfit in the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass.

This version of Ahsoka is the live-action iteration portrayed by actor Rosario Dawson in the titular Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett - as opposed to the animated form from The Clone Wars. Her addition to Fortnite coincides with the ongoing Star Wars series, like many other characters from their respective movies and television shows in the past.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Alongside the outfit, you'll also be able to unlock a loading screen depicting stunning artwork of Ahsoka in action, a banner icon, themed sprays, a Morai Back Bling, a pickaxe designed after her staff from Star Wars: Rebels, and more.

To earn these items, you'll need to complete a series of quests dedicated to the Ahsoka Tano Battle Pass.

Everything you can earn in the Fortnite Ahsoka Tano Battle Pass

Ahsoka Tano - Outfit

Fulcrum Ascending - Loading Screen

Watchful Companion - Emoticon

Ahsoka's Staff - Pickaxe

Ready Rebel - Spray

Star Map - Wrap

Lil' T-6 Shuttle - Emote

Banner Icon

Morai - Back Bling

Ahsoka, the battle pass, along with her white lightsaber, will be available starting today until the v26.30 update.

Additionally, Epic Games confirmed that with v26.20, the More Parkour and Soaring Sprints Reality Augments have been unvaulted. More Parkour allows you to briefly regenerate energy each time you mantle, while the latter lets you jump higher with lower gravity while sprinting.

