Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl release date gets moved to 2024

Post-apocalyptic first-person shooter, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has had its release date pushed back to early 2024.

In a fact sheet accompanying the game at Gamescom 2023, the final block of information confirms that the game is now coming in "Q1 of 2024". Unfortunately, this means that there is no actual release date and we're working with a release window now. Q1 of 2024 equates to January 1 to March 31, 2024 - so at least we have a three-month window to narrow it down to.

Taking a bird's eye view, it's not too surprising that this is the case as developer GSC Game World is based in Kyiv, Ukraine, and has been battling awful conditions and pressures since the war began early last year. The studio had to pause development and help folks flee when the war broke out. Battling this and all the difficulties that come with trying to work and make a game in a literal war, while also being confronted by attacks from Russian hackers that leaked early builds, means that delays have been, and are, in the game's pipeline - and are very understandable.

In slightly better news, folks have been getting their hands on the game at Gamescom 2023 this week, and the game also got a new official trailer - deliciously entitled 'Bolts & Bullets'. You can check it out below.

After we get past the delays, Stalker 2 promises to be a gripping first-person shooter set in the backdrop of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. A sequel to the PC-only first game, Stalker: Call of Pripyat, the series is making its console debut with Stalker 2 on Xbox Series X|S while also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, which means fans will be able to play the game as soon as it is available and such delays have been navigated.

