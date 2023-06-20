Sorcerer is the most popular class in Diablo 4 - and for good reason

It turns out that if you're current class in Diablo 4 is Sorcerer then you're in the majority, as Blizzard reveals that it's the most popular class so far.

Diablo 4 is still very much in its infancy but even after such a short time Blizzard's most recent set of statistics is mind-blowingly impressive. In a tweet Blizzard revealed that there are over 280 hours of playtime, 2.73 billion monsters killed, and 317 million player deaths, many at the hands of the infamous Butcher.

It also highlighted the most played class, Sorcerer, and depending on your preference this may be either an obvious choice or a blasphemous mistake.

With over 276 million hours spent in #DiabloIV already, it’s been one Hell of a launch.This is only the beginning 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D1OCWZ8BrZJune 12, 2023 See more

It's not surprising that Sorcerer is the most played class in Diablo 4, as it's one of the strongest. While some could argue that Rogue or even Necromancer would have a pretty decent shot and topping the charts, it seems as if Sorcerer was just too irresistible.

Despite holding second place on our best Diablo 4 classes list, Sorcerer is still a solid pick for newbies and veterans alike thanks to the brilliant crowd-control methods that come with being a ranged class. Being able to fight off the hordes from a manageable distance is a luxury few can afford.

Sorcerer also has various high-performance builds like Arc Lash Sorcerer or Ice Shards Sorcerer builds. This class also has access to some of the nicer loot. Unfortunately, for all the druid players out there covered in shrubs, Sorcerer's armor is undisputedly some of the coolest in Diablo 4.

However, for those who want more of a challenge less conventional picks like Barbarian is a great pick. While some players were convinced that this class was too weak it turns out that a Barbarian's power curve just looks different than what the rest of the classes display.

Regardless of what class you've picked, it's always important to get the most out of your character. Check out our explainer on the Diablo 4 transmog system to get all the best tips on how to dress to impress.