Sony has made a $2 million donation towards humanitarian aid for Israel-Gaza conflict

Sony and Devolver Digital have each made respective donations towards humanitarian aid charities amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

As reported by VGC, Sony has announced that it has made a donation of $2 million (roughly £1.6 million) to the Japanese Red Cross Society and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in an effort to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent events in Israel and Gaza.

"We strongly oppose terrorism, violence against civilians, hate, and other acts that threaten human life, livelihood, and dignity, and wish for the restoration of peace in the region," Sony said on Twitter today (October 20).

The PlayStation parent company also shared that it will continue to work with the organizations to ensure that the donations make it to those in need, adding that various other Sony Group companies have "matching programs and have also shared ways employees can donate individually to relief organizations".

Additionally, Devolver Digital - the publisher behind games like Loop Hero, Carrion, and Gris - shared that it's also made an unspecified donation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, a charity that provides humanitarian aid to Palestinian families.

"We’ve donated to United Nations Relief and Works Agency who are providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian families, we ask you to consider donating if you’re able," Devolver Digital said.

The funds will go towards primary health care, relief and social services, infrastructure and camp improvement, as well as emergency response during situations of armed conflict.

On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas reportedly killed at least 1,400 people in an incursion on Israel. In response, Israel launched a counter-attack and has reportedly killed over 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip, as well as set up a blockade, cutting off access to electricity, food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.

On October 19, US President Joe Biden stated that a deal had been struck with Egypt to allow about 20 aid trucks to enter Gaza in the coming days.