Sonic Superstars gets new gameplay trailer and October release date

It's been announced that Sonic Superstars will launch on October 17 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Good news for Sonic fans, you won't have to wait long as Sonic Superstars hits consoles and PC later this year. The reveal came alongside a brand-new gameplay trailer showcasing Sonic and friends zooming through a variety of stunning 2D levels.

Sonic Superstars was announced at Summer Game Fest in June and is the first all-original title from Sonic Team since 2017's Sonic Mania. The game is returning to its roots with a 2D side-scrolling action adventure, featuring multiple playable characters such as Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. As previously revealed, players will be able to take on the title alongside up to three other friends in co-op.

In our Sonic Superstars preview, TechRadar Gaming Editor-in-Chief, Jake Tucker said the game "feels intuitive and varied," and that "Boss fights feel close to the Sonic the Hedgehog standard too."

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 was filled with announcements, from new trailers for Black Myth: Wukong and Tekken 8, to other unexpected surprises like Little Nightmares 3, which is releasing in 2024 (and looks absolutely haunting).

Sonic Superstars is just one of many games on the horizon, for more check out our essential list of every upcoming game.