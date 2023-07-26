Sea of Stars is getting a rare day-one release on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

In a rare turn of events, the retro RPG Sea of Stars will be launching day one on both PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

One of the best games of June 2023's Steam Next Fest, Sea of Stars, will launch on August 29 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will also be available for free on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass for those who are subscribed to the services.

It's pretty rare to see a game make a debut first day on both streaming services, in part thanks to Sony's picky nature. Sony hardly ever releases game day on its subscription service. As it stands, the only titles that have been included in PS Plus as part of its release have been Stray and Tchia.

"We're extremely excited to confirm that Sea of Stars will be joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog (available for all Extra and Premium members) on launch day", level designer at Sabotage Studio, Philippe Dionne, said in a blog post. "It’s incredible for us to imagine how many more players worldwide will experience Sea of Stars and join the conversation around our project."

If you want to give this RPG a go now, then you can access its demo and have a look for yourself. It's currently accessible on PS5 and PS4, among other platforms.

"The demo features areas that will be part of the final game, but we made sure to pick a slice that did not reveal any major spoilers from the main story. It is designed to give a hint of context but mostly showcases some gameplay systems and mechanics around dungeon crawling and combat. It aims to provide a sense of the tone and vibe without giving away major points of the journey."

If you're a fan of RPGs and are looking for something to fill the time before diving into a Sea of Stars, then check out our best RPG games for even more fun.